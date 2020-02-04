Local cricket stars create Indoor Legends Cricket League

The Indoor Legends Cricket League at Rochdale Leisure Centre

Local former cricket players have started an indoor walking cricket league at Rochdale Leisure Centre.

A total of 68 people have registered to play, with six teams making up the Indoor Legends Cricket League, which began on Sunday 19 January.

Organiser Khalid Bashir, who himself suffered kidney failure and is now a dialysis patient three times a week, said: “It has been an incredible result gathering old friends who were former cricketers and those who had a passion.

“Many of the registered people now have long-term health conditions and want to take their minds off the inevitable stresses that life gives us. I believe this will be a catalyst for people to come together and have fun, most importantly to reduce social isolation which is an increasing issue within our communities.”

Zahid Raza, who rocked the local playing fields over 30 years ago, was excited to hear that he’d have the chance to play again at 63 years of age. He said: ‘’I’m so thankful to Khalid for getting in contact with me; after the first game my body was aching, but it was worth it.

“The atmosphere was fantastic, especially meeting old friends.’’

Khalid added: “People have become so busy in their lives, but memories of our younger days are still alive.

“The weekly matches will give people an opportunity to look forward to something and to keep in touch regularly.”

The teams will be going head to head every Sunday 1-6 pm. Everyone is welcome to come down and support the teams.

If anyone wants to become involved, please contact Khalid on: 07878986719